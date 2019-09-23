Loading articles...

Fund compensating Boeing crash victims starts taking claims

A $50 million fund for compensating families of people killed in crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has begun taking claims.

Fund officials said Monday they have begun accepting applications, with a deadline of Dec. 31 for submitting claims.

Boeing is providing money for the fund, which works out to nearly $145,000 for each of the 346 people who died in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Dozens of families are suing the company.

Administrators of the fund include Kenneth Feinberg, who oversaw compensation for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The 737 Max remains grounded. The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with international regulators to explain its review of changes that Boeing is making in the plane, including updates to a flight-control system implicated in the accidents.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
Heads up if you're headed west on the 401 through Port Hope - traffic spotters tell us two right lanes are blocked…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more