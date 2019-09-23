Loading articles...

Florida man charged with making racist threats asks for bond

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man charged with cyberstalking and making racist threats against a black activist seeking to run for office in Virginia is asking to be released on bond, saying he is no flight risk.

Daniel McMahon was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Monday before a magistrate judge in federal court in Tampa.

He is asking to be released on $50,000 bond or house arrest at his parents’ house. He says he needs to help care for his elderly mother.

An indictment unsealed last week in Virginia says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.

The indictment says McMahon used his social media accounts to intimidate the activist and interfere with his campaign to run for a seat on the Charlottesville, Virginia, city council.

