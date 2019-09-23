Loading articles...

First Lady Melania Trump rings NY Stock Exchange bell

First Lady Melania Trump, center, talks with third and fourth graders from the United Nations International School during a tour of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — First lady Melania Trump has rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The exchange’s first female president, Stacey Cunningham, escorted Mrs. Trump on Monday and discussed the exchange’s history with her.

They were flanked by children from the United Nations International School while standing in front of a backdrop promoting Be Best , the first lady’s youth initiative.

Mrs. Trump received applause on the exchange floor and chatted with the children, who looked excited and nervous.

Earlier news reports said some parents had objected to what they perceived as a politically themed event. Participation was voluntary.

Republican President Donald Trump is in New York for a three-day visit to the United Nations.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Sheppard app. Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more