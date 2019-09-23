Loading articles...

Explosion at supermarket in southern Austria injures 9

BERLIN — Authorities say nine people have been injured in an explosion at a supermarket in southern Austria.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the blast Monday at the supermarket in St. Jodok am Brenner, between Innsbruck and the Italian border, set off a fire. The local rescue service said no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper said initial reports indicate that a worker may have drilled into a gas pipe.

The Associated Press

