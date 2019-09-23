Loading articles...

Ex-Michigan officer fired for Klan document denies bias

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A white Michigan officer fired after a framed Ku Klux Klan application and Confederate flags were found in his home says in a report he collected antiques and memorabilia linked to “The Dukes of Hazard” TV series.

A 400-page report released Monday by Muskegon officials includes an interview with Charles Anderson. Anderson denies any bias or being a KKK supporter or member.

An investigation was launched after a potential homebuyer, who is black, reported seeing the KKK document at Anderson’s home. Rob Mathis and his wife, Reyna Mathis, toured the home and were later interviewed.

The report details encounters between them and Anderson, including a 2008 incident in which he pulled them over for speeding. The report says they refused to comply with Anderson’s commands and Reyna Mathis punched him.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assaulting an officer.

The Associated Press

