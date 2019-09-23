Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Egypt: Lawyers say police rounded hundreds over protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 7:44 am EDT
CAIRO — Egyptian rights lawyers say security forces have rounded up hundreds of people following small but rare anti-government protests.
The protests broke out in several Egyptian cities including the capital, Cairo, over the weekend, calling for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to step down.
All protests were quickly broken up by police. But they marked a startling eruption of street unrest, which has been almost completely silenced the past years by draconian measures imposed under el-Sissi.
Lawyers Malek Adly Khaled el-Masry said Monday security forces had arrested at least 400 people in Cairo and elsewhere across the country.
El-Masry says prosecutors have questioned at least 220 people, over claims that they took part in activities of an outlawed group, a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood group, and disseminating false news.