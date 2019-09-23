Loading articles...

DHX Media changing name to WildBrain, launches reorganization of company

Image from DHX Media upcoming series Snoopy in Space, launching on Apple TV+ November 1st. DHX Media Ltd. is changing its name to WildBrain and launching a management and business reorganization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DHX Media *MANDATORY CREDIT *

HALIFAX — DHX Media Ltd. is changing its name to WildBrain, the name of its child-focused YouTube business, and launching a reorganization of the company. 

The producer and distributor of child and youth-oriented programming says its YouTube business has been renamed WildBrain Spark.

The company also says chief operating officer Aaron Ames has been appointed as chief financial officer to replace Doug Lamb, who has decided to step down.

The changes follow the appointment of Eric Ellenbogen, a former president and chief executive of Marvel Enterprises, as DHX’s new chief executive at the end of last month.

DHX reported a loss attributable to the company of $62.8 million or 47 cents per share on $108.8 million in revenue for the three months ended June 30.

The result for what was the company’s fourth quarter compared with a loss of $21.6 million or 16 cents per share on $97.4 million in the same quarter last year.

 

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DHX)

The Canadian Press

