Crooked Creek man charged in death of woman found in home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in a Kuskokwim River village.

Alaska State Troopers announced Monday that Harold Gregory of Crooked Creek has been charged in the death of 30-year-old Cheryl Sakar.

Troopers on Aug. 9 received notice that Sakar had been found dead at a home in Crooked Creek. Her body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

Troopers arrested Gregory on Sunday. He is jailed in Bethel.

He is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which as a policy does not comment on pending cases. The office on Monday did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Crooked Creek is a village of 94 located 275 miles (442 kilometres) west of Anchorage.

The Associated Press

