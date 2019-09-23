Loading articles...

Canada says border officials followed rules in Huawei arrest

VANCOUVER — Canada’s attorney general says Canadian officials followed the law when they detained a top Chinese tech executive at Vancouver’s airport and the defence has no proof to substantiate its “conspiracy theory” that she was illegally arrested.

The attorney general said Monday in court documents there is no evidence to suggest that Canadian police or the FBI asked border agents to elicit information from Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou during her detention.

The daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested in December. The U.S. is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.

Meng returned to court Monday where her lawyers are asking for documents that they say would support their allegations.

Her extradition trial won’t begin until Jan. 20 and she is free on bail while living in Vancouver.

The Associated Press

