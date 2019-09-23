Loading articles...

CAMH patient missing, considered violent and dangerous: police

Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 11:37 pm EDT

Police confirm another CAMH patient has gone missing from the facility on Monday evening.

Mikolaj Stremicki, 34, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as six feet four inches tall with short brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, khaki shorts and black running shoes.

Police say he  is considered violent and dangerous and must not be approached.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

CAMH has come under fire recently after a number of patients managed to slip away from the property.

The centre launched an external review after the first incident dating back to July where 47-year-old Zhebin Cong went missing and subsequently left the country while on a day pass.

Cong, who has a violent past, was found not criminally responsible for the gruesome death of his roommate in 2014 due to mental illness.

Thereafter Toronto police also launched two probes into the matter as well – an internal review of their processes as well as how Cong’s disappearance was handled by police.

Since then, there have been at least five more cases of missing patients from CAMH. They have all been found.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
SLOW RIDE 🔊 - Northbound DVP right lane blocked at Don Mills. Delays from approaching Millwood bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more