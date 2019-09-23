CAMH patient missing, considered violent and dangerous: police

Police confirm another CAMH patient has gone missing from the facility on Monday evening.

Mikolaj Stremicki, 34, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.

He is described as six feet four inches tall with short brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, khaki shorts and black running shoes.

Police say he is considered violent and dangerous and must not be approached.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

CAMH has come under fire recently after a number of patients managed to slip away from the property.

The centre launched an external review after the first incident dating back to July where 47-year-old Zhebin Cong went missing and subsequently left the country while on a day pass.

Cong, who has a violent past, was found not criminally responsible for the gruesome death of his roommate in 2014 due to mental illness.

Thereafter Toronto police also launched two probes into the matter as well – an internal review of their processes as well as how Cong’s disappearance was handled by police.

Since then, there have been at least five more cases of missing patients from CAMH. They have all been found.