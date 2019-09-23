B.C. supports Scheer's call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

VICTORIA — A campaign promise to launch an inquiry into money laundering by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is receiving strong support in British Columbia where illegal cash has skewed the real estate market and helped fuel the opioid crisis.

Scheer made the announcement during an Ontario campaign stop, saying the inquiry will focus on cleaning up the real estate sector.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby says he doesn’t want to wade into the federal election campaign, but any call by political parties to fight the nationwide issue of money laundering is a step forward.

The B.C. New Democrat government called an inquiry into money laundering last May following independent reviews that found crime groups were funnelling billions of dollars into illicit drugs, real estate and other parts of the economy.

Eby made the comments after speaking to a conference of crime, finance and real estate experts examining money laundering in Canada.

Former B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen will head the B.C. inquiry, which has the power to compel witnesses to testify.

This report by The Canadian press was first published Sept. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press