Australia uses new technology to catch drivers on phones

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian state is attempting to persuade the public to put down their smartphones while driving by rolling out cameras to prosecute distracted motorists.

New South Wales Roads Minister Andrew Constance said Monday that Australia’s most populous state is the first jurisdiction in the world to use such technology to punish drivers distracted by social media, text messages or phone calls.

Road safety experts are alarmed at the growing prevalence of accidents involving drivers using smartphones on New South Wales roads. Experts say drivers who illegally use phones increase their chances of an accident four-fold.

Constance said his government intends to roll out 45 Mobile Phone Detection Cameras across the state by December.

The Associated Press

