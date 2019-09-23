Loading articles...

Appeals court weighs challenges to Trump abortion rule

A U.S. appeals court is considering whether to block a Trump administration rule that bans taxpayer-funded health clinics from referring patients for an abortion.

Eleven judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments Monday in challenges brought by 22 states as well as health organizations including Planned Parenthood.

In June, a three-judge panel from the same court allowed the rule to take effect. That prompted Planned Parenthood and other providers to leave the Title X program, which provides low-income women with federally funded family planning services, including contraception and cancer screening.

Critics say the rule is arbitrary and violates federal regulations including the Affordable Care Act. Supporters say it matches requirements that were in place in the late 1980s and which were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Gene Johnson, The Associated Press

