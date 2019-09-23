Alaska groups pay to support and oppose new Juneau centre

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska groups are spending money to oppose and support a proposed culture centre in the state’s capital.

The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that a $4.5 million grant for the New Juneau Arts & Culture Center is expected to be one of three propositions on the Oct. 1 municipal election ballot.

Alaska Public Offices Commission records show the group Worried Juneau Taxpayers has spent $3,228 to spread messages opposing the centre, while also collecting $6,250 in contributions.

Records show the group’s expenses include bumper sticker printing and payments to Juneau Alaska Communications for radio.

A group called the Partnership acting as the centre’s fundraising branch has filed spending reports of more than $14,500.

The Partnership’s expenditures include sign and banner printing, campaign manager fees and Juneau Radio Center payments.

