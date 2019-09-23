Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska groups pay to support and oppose new Juneau centre
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 12:16 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska groups are spending money to oppose and support a proposed culture centre in the state’s capital.
The Juneau Empire reported Saturday that a $4.5 million grant for the New Juneau Arts & Culture Center is expected to be one of three propositions on the Oct. 1 municipal election ballot.
Alaska Public Offices Commission records show the group Worried Juneau Taxpayers has spent $3,228 to spread messages opposing the centre, while also collecting $6,250 in contributions.
Records show the group’s expenses include bumper sticker printing and payments to Juneau Alaska Communications for radio.
A group called the Partnership acting as the centre’s fundraising branch has filed spending reports of more than $14,500.
The Partnership’s expenditures include sign and banner printing, campaign manager fees and Juneau Radio Center payments.
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
The Associated Press
