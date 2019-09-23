Loading articles...

Air permit approved for Chinese paper mill in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas environmental officials have approved an air permit for a Chinese company’s $1.8 billion paper mill that has been delayed by President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved the permit for Sun Paper’s mill in Arkadelphia. It sets emissions limits for the facility.

The plant will produce liner board for cardboard boxes.

Sun Paper Consultant Ray Dillon says design engineering can now begin, but a construction date hasn’t been set. The project was first announced in 2016. Dillon says it will be further delayed unless the trade dispute is resolved.

Stephen Bell, the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, says a delegation from Clark County is travelling to China next month to meet with Sun Paper.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:47 PM
COLLISION: WB Gardiner at Park Lawn, blocking the right lane. Heavy delays from the DVP.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more