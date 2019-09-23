Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
22-year-old charged in shooting death of man in Scarborough parking lot
by News Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2019 11:07 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 11:11 pm EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Scarborough last week.
The man is also believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring another man in the same incident.
Police said they were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sept. 19 following reports someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from obvious sings of trauma due to gun shot wounds.
Paramedics said the man was treated for life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as Charankan Chandrakanthan of Toronto.
On Monday, police said an investigation has revealed that another man was also shot during the same incident.
The second victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries
Police believe the same person is responsible for shooting both men and he was arrested on Sunday.
Saranraj Sivakumar of Stoufville is facing one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
He appeared in court on Monday.
It’s his first kill will likely get a suspended sentence because the courts will say he can be habilitated .