Loading articles...

22-year-old charged in shooting death of man in Scarborough parking lot

Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 11:11 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Scarborough last week.

The man is also believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring another man in the same incident.

Police said they were called to the area of Middlefield Road and McNicoll Avenue around 10 p.m. on Sept. 19 following reports someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from obvious sings of trauma due to gun shot wounds.

Paramedics said the man was treated for life-threatening injuries before being pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Charankan Chandrakanthan of Toronto.

On Monday, police said an investigation has revealed that another man was also shot during the same incident.

The second victim was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Police believe the same person is responsible for shooting both men and he was arrested on Sunday.

Saranraj Sivakumar of Stoufville is facing one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He appeared in court on Monday.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Midnghtcowboy

It’s his first kill will likely get a suspended sentence because the courts will say he can be habilitated .

September 23, 2019 at 11:17 pm
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
SLOW RIDE 🔊 - Northbound DVP right lane blocked at Don Mills. Delays from approaching Millwood bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
It still feels like summer today! (Sept23) We will gradually lose the humidity and a bit of cloud but wind will sta…
Latest Weather
Read more