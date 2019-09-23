Loading articles...

2 killed in collapse of Manila hotel being demolished

Rescuers lower one of the missing victims almost six hours after a budget hotel which is undergoing demolition, collapsed Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. Rescue efforts are still ongoing to free another worker, according to Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say at least two workers died and another was injured when part of a small budget hotel they were demolishing in Manila collapsed.

Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso helped supervise efforts to locate the two workers with cranes and drones after a portion of Hotel Sogo collapsed Monday for still-unclear reasons.

Officials say the two workers were found and given first aid while rescuers tried to extricate them from the rubble, but later died. Another worker jumped off the building as some floors caved in and was injured.

Police are investigating the collapse, which Moreno said prompted him to order guests in a nearby budget motel to leave the building.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 427 approaching Rathburn collectors - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
As of 6am(Sept23), most of the GTA is just cloudy but still some light, left over showers possible until about 8:30…
Latest Weather
Read more