2 killed in collapse of Manila hotel being demolished
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 23, 2019 6:19 am EDT
Rescuers lower one of the missing victims almost six hours after a budget hotel which is undergoing demolition, collapsed Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. Rescue efforts are still ongoing to free another worker, according to Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say at least two workers died and another was injured when part of a small budget hotel they were demolishing in Manila collapsed.
Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso helped supervise efforts to locate the two workers with cranes and drones after a portion of Hotel Sogo collapsed Monday for still-unclear reasons.
Officials say the two workers were found and given first aid while rescuers tried to extricate them from the rubble, but later died. Another worker jumped off the building as some floors caved in and was injured.
Police are investigating the collapse, which Moreno said prompted him to order guests in a nearby budget motel to leave the building.