17-year-old boy killed after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2019 10:12 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 23, 2019 at 10:51 pm EDT
A 17-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday night.
Police responded to a crash around 8:15 p.m. at Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue.
Toronto police constable David Hopkinson tells 680 NEWS the victim suffered very serious injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.
Scarborough Golf Club Road is closed between Marcella Street and Confederation drive and police say it will remain closed for several hours.
More to come
