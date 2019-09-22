Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'When They See Us' honours real Central Park Five at Emmys
by Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 10:54 pm EDT
Ava DuVernay, center, is joined by Antron McCray ,Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam, of the Central Park 5, during arrivals of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — The searing TV series about the plight of the Central Park Five created a memorable Emmy moment Sunday when the five exonerated men stood and were honoured at the awards show.
The four-part Netflix series explores the true story of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn’t commit in 1989.
Show creator Ava DuVernay lost in the directing and writing categories but Jharrel Jerome won for best lead actor in a limited series.
He then acknowledged the five — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — who had been invited.
“This is for Raymond, Yusef, Antron, Kevin, and King Korey Wise. Thank you so much, it’s an honour. It’s a blessing,” said Jerome.