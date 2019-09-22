Loading articles...

United Auto Workers strike against GM may be headed to day 8

NEW YORK — A strike against General Motors by 49,000 auto workers appears headed for an eighth day.

Bargainers were meeting Sunday at GM’s headquarters in Detroit. “They’re still talking,” United Auto Workers union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said.

The workers left their jobs Monday after their four-year contract expired.

They’re seeking a bigger slice of GM’s profits, new products to manufacture plants GM wants to close, a path to permanent jobs for temporary workers and other items.

GM wants to lower labour costs so they’re closer to rates of compensation for workers at U.S. factories owned by foreign automakers. Most UAW production workers make about $30 per hour. GM’s labour cost including benefits is $63 per hour while foreign companies pay about $50, according to industry think-tank the Center for Automotive Research.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
#CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: We missed the weather guarantee today of 27 C as the temperature just hit 31 C at Pearson Airport. Listen to 680 NEWS tomorr…
Latest Weather
Read more