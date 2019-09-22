Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trump's Sunday: Modi rally in Texas, Morrison event in Ohio
by Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 10:23 am EDT
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Houston to attend an event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The president then travels to Ohio before finally arriving in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly.( AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is joining a Texas welcome party for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (nah-REN’-drah MOH’-dee), who’s visiting the United States amid trade tensions between the allies.
Tens of thousands of Indian Americans are expected at a Houston rally — “Howdy Modi!” — on Sunday.
After Houston, Trump plans to stop in Ohio where he’ll join Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an Australian-owned manufacturing plant. Trump will end his day in New York as he readies for events this coming week at the U.N. General Assembly. That’s what’s brought Modi to the U.S.
The U.S. has accused India of imposing a range of trade barriers and has ended preferential trade deals with India. In return, India imposed higher import duties on U.S. goods.