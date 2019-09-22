Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau, Scheer hit the road again for second full week of federal campaign
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 4:00 am EDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau crosses a street as he makes his way to make a policy announcement in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — After a day off the campaign trail Saturday, Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer are on the road again today.
Trudeau is promising a new policy announcement in the middle of a residential subdivision in Brampton, Ont.
Scheer is spending much of the day in Prince Edward Island, where he’ll make a promise of his own in a park by the Northumberland Strait before heading on to St. John’s, N.L. for the night.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in and around Ottawa today, making an announcement this morning on his party’s climate-change policy.
Green Leader Elizabeth May campaigned on Saturday and doesn’t have big plans today other than a fundraiser in Victoria.
May was in Winnipeg yesterday to talk up her party’s plans to combat the opioid crisis by decriminalizing drug possession and improving social supports for people who use drugs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.
The Canadian Press
