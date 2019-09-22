Loading articles...

Trudeau, Scheer hit the road again for 2nd full week of federal campaign

Federal party leaders Elizabeth May, Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Andrew Scheer. CITYNEWS

After a day off the campaign trail Saturday, Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer are on the road again today.

Trudeau is promising a new policy announcement in the middle of a residential subdivision in Brampton, Ont.

Scheer is spending much of the day in Prince Edward Island, where he’ll make a promise of his own in a park by the Northumberland Strait before heading on to St. John’s, N.L. for the night.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in and around Ottawa today, making an announcement this morning on his party’s climate-change policy.

Green Leader Elizabeth May campaigned on Saturday and doesn’t have big plans today other than a fundraiser in Victoria.

May was in Winnipeg yesterday to talk up her party’s plans to combat the opioid crisis by decriminalizing drug possession and improving social supports for people who use drugs.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
NB Keele at St. Regis Cres - Right lane closed, EB/WB St. Regis Cres at Keele closed---POLICE INVESTIGATION
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:30 AM
Retweeted @Kaitlin_Lee: This morning on @680NEWS with @Stu_McGinn : - A man in his 60s has life-threatening injuries following #Scarborough house…
Latest Weather
Read more