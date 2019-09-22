Loading articles...

Truck wreck spills beer onto interstate surrounding DC

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A stretch of the interstate surrounding the nation’s capital turned into a sticky mess when a truck carrying more than 4,000 pounds of canned beer wrecked.

The Maryland State Police says the truck hit a sign and guard rail around 4 a.m. Sunday in Silver Spring after being forced off the road by a vehicle that changed lanes.

Authorities say the semi went slightly into the woods, spilling beer and cans onto Interstate 495.

The State Police says the truck driver was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

The wreck prompted the temporary closure of lanes of the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop. WTOP-FM reports all lanes re-opened around 10:30 a.m.

The Associated Press

