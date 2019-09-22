Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial approaching in California hospital antitrust case
by Adam Beam, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 10:54 am EDT
In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, photo, an American flag flutters in the breeze outside of the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with 1,500 self-funded health plans, have sued Sutter Health for anti-trust violations. Jury selection in the trial is set to begin Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jury selection is set to begin in an antitrust lawsuit against one of California’s largest hospital systems.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and about 1,500 self-funded health plans have sued Sutter Health. The non-profit health care system has 24 hospitals across Northern California.
The lawsuit alleges Sutter Health uses anticompetitive practices to keep prices high. Becerra said it should not cost patients more money in Northern California for the same care as patients get in Southern California.
A spokeswoman for Sutter Health says the case is not about the company’s prices but about insurance companies trying to maximize their own profits.
Jury selection is scheduled for Monday. Opening arguments in the trial could are scheduled for October.