Travel firm Thomas Cook ceases operation, stranding 600,000 vacationers

British tour operator Thomas Cook, one of the world’s oldest and biggest travel companies, has ceased operations stranding more than 600,000 vacationers who had booked through the company.

The Civil Aviation Authority in England announced the film’s collapse early Monday, saying 150,000 British customers now abroad will have to be repatriated.

Most of Thomas Cook’s British customers are protected by the government-run travel insurance program, which makes sure vacationers can get home if a British-based tour operator goes under while they are abroad.

The group’s four airlines have been grounded and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, have been left unemployed.

The debt-laden company said Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) in funding and was in talks with shareholders and creditors in an attempt to stave off failure.

Thomas Cook, which began in 1841 with a one-day train excursion in England, has been struggling over the past few years. It only recently raised 900 million pounds ($1.12 billion), including from leading Chinese shareholder Fosun.

Thomas Cook sold its travel branch in Canada in 2006 to Air Transat.