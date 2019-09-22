Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sigmund Jaehn, 1st German in space as 1970s cosmonaut, dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 3:56 pm EDT
In this August 26, 1978, file photo, East German cosmonaut Sigmund Jaehn, first German astronaut, poses for a portrait at the Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Russia prior to his space trip aboard Soviet rocket Soyuz 31. Cosmonaut Sigmund Jaehn, who became the first German in space has died. He was 82. (AP Photo)
BERLIN — Sigmund Jaehn, who became the first German in space at the height of the Cold War in the 1970s and was promoted by communist authorities as an East German hero, has died. He was 82.
The German Aerospace Center said Sunday on its website that Jaehn died Saturday. The centre did not give the cause of death.
The Aerospace Center’s Pascale Ehrenfreund said Germany had lost a globally respected cosmonaut, scientist and engineer.
Ehrenfreund said: “the first German in space always saw himself as a bridge-builder between East and West and for a peaceful use of space.”
Jaehn flew to the Salyut 6 space station on Aug. 26, 1978 and spent a week there before returning to a hero’s welcome while remaining largely unknown in West Germany.