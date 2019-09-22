Loading articles...

Sensory Safari scheduled for students with disabilities

LINCOLN, Neb. — The annual Sensory Safari at Lincoln Children’s Zoo will give students with disabilities a chance to explore through sight, sound, touch or smell.

The Oct. 2 event is organized by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired.

Stations will include a live fish touch tank; live native reptiles and amphibians; prairie plants; skulls and pelts of Nebraska mammals; birds of Nebraska; live insects and arthropods; smells of nature and many others.

The event costs $3.50 per person. Preregistration is required at lincolnzoo.org.

Contact Aimee Johns at ajohns@lincolnzoo.org or at 402-475-6741, Ext. 130, for more information.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
UPDATE: Construction WB 401 at Holt Rd CLEARED!!!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:52 AM
Sounds pretty perfect to us!
Latest Weather
Read more