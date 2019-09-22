Loading articles...

Respected Alaska Native community elder Howard Luke dies

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A family member says Alaska Native community elder Howard Luke has died in Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the 95-year-old member of the Interior Alaska Native community died around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the city’s Denali Center.

Mo MacCracken, Luke’s daughter, confirmed his death to the newspaper.

The respected Athabascan elder was known for promoting Alaska indigenous culture through his work with young people.

A building at the Effie Kokrine Charter School in Fairbanks was named in his honour.

Luke founded a camp for Alaska youth to learn skills including Native art and language and techniques for living off the land.

MacCracken says the Gaaleeya Spirit Camp on the Tanana River near Fairbanks will remain open for community building, youth empowerment and educational opportunities.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:46 PM
#DELAYS : NB 404 at 19th Ave...MTO says 2 left lanes closed for construction. Delays from Elgin Mills. Very slow go…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: We missed the weather guarantee today of 27 C as the temperature just hit 31 C at Pearson Airport. Listen to 680 NEWS tomorr…
Latest Weather
Read more