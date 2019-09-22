Loading articles...

Reports: Some WeWork directors seek to remove CEO

NEW YORK — Some members of the WeWork board are unhappy with its leadership and plan to push WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to give up that title, according to several media reports.

The reports say the board members are connected to Japanese firm SoftBank Group, WeWork’s biggest investor. The Wall Street Journal and other outlets cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter. We Co. declined to comment and SoftBank did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in September WeWork delayed plans for an initial public offering.

Skepticism about WeWork’s business model has deepened since the company outlined its finances in paperwork related to the IPO . The company’s revenue has risen sharply, reaching $1.8 billion in 2018. But its losses have mounted almost as quickly, reaching $1.6 billion last year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
#CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: We missed the weather guarantee today of 27 C as the temperature just hit 31 C at Pearson Airport. Listen to 680 NEWS tomorr…
Latest Weather
Read more