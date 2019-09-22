Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Protesters take the streets of Rio to denounce girl's death
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 3:26 pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO — Some 200 people are marching in Rio de Janeiro to protest the death of an 8-year old girl killed by a stray bullet during a police operation, while family members buried her body.
Protesters braved the rain Sunday to express their anger at the death of Ágatha Sales Félix, shot Friday in Rio’s largest shantytown.
Children carried yellow balloons in protest, alluding to a photo of Sales that has been circulating on social media. Those leading the march carried a banning saying “Stop Killing Us” in red letters.
Residents blame police for the girl’s death. Police say they were merely responding to an attack. There are no reports of other people being injured in the incident or arrests made.
An investigation has been opened.
The Associated Press
