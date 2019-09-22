Loading articles...

President of Poland visits Connecticut city

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The president of Poland was made to a feel right at home during a visit to a Connecticut city with large population of Polish descent, who wore red and white T-shirts and waved Polish flags.

President Andrzej Duda attended Mass at a Catholic church, visited Central Connecticut State University and was scheduled to address Polish-American relations at a local park during a visit to New Britain on Sunday.

About 20,000 people of Polish decent live in the city of about 73,000 residents about 10 miles (16 kilometres) southwest of Hartford.

Duda and first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda started their trip at Mass at a packed Holy Cross Church while hundreds of others stood outside on the sidewalks.

Duda plans to travel from Connecticut to New York to attend an upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

The Associated Press

