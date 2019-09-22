Police searching for 'violent and dangerous' missing man

Toronto police are searching for a missing man described as “violent and dangerous.”

Police say 27-year-old Cori Siu went missing from a hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday and was last seen in the area of Dundas and Bathurst streets.

Sui is described as being five-foot-nine, 180 pounds with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing no shirt or shoes and grey track pants at the time of his disappearance.

Police say he is considered violent and dangerous and if anyone spots him, police say call 9-1-1 and do not approach him.