Police investigate jewelry thefts at Trump Tower
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 8:25 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Detectives are investigating the alleged thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan’s Trump Tower.
Police say the jewelry was stolen from inside two apartments in the building where President Donald Trump owns a penthouse triplex.
One woman reported a $117,000 diamond bracelet taken from her 59th floor apartment. Another woman reported various gem-encrusted pieces missing from her 42nd floor closet. The items reportedly disappeared between June 21 and Sept. 9.
A police spokesman told The New York Times that investigators haven’t identified a suspect and are looking at everyone with access to the building.
Trump plans to stay at his penthouse Sunday night. He’s to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
Reports of the thefts were first published by the New York Post.
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
The Associated Press
