Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NDP pledges more money to prevent disastrous effects of climate change
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 12:28 pm EDT
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, joined by area residents, discusses plans to deal with flooding during a campaign stop in Gatineau, Que. on Sunday, Sept. 22. 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The NDP is promising to more than double the amount of federal money earmarked to prevent damage from natural disasters such as floods.
During a campaign stop today in Gatineau, Que., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to add $2.5 billion to the federal government’s disaster mitigation fund.
Singh says the idea is to help people – like those in west Quebec who recently faced severe flooding _ avoid disasters and be able to stay in their current homes.
The national Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund has already set aside $2 billion to support large-scale infrastructure programs that help communities better manage such risks.
The federal government says an increasing number of Canadian communities have experienced significant weather-related events and disasters triggered by natural hazards such as floods, wildland fires and droughts.
It says these events are growing in frequency as a result of climate change.