Motorcyclist critically injured in Scarborough crash

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A motorcyclist remains in hospital Sunday morning with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car at a busy intersection in Scarborough last night.

Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue last night around 10 p.m. to find the victim lying on the ground.

Their injuries were determined to be life-threatening and they were rushed to a trauma centre.

The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing.

