Missing Camp Pendleton Marine found unharmed in Texas

RICHLAND, Texas — A U.S. Marine who was believed to have left Arizona for California’s Camp Pendleton but never arrived has been found unharmed in Texas.

Citing a statement from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Lance Cpl. Job Wallace was taken into custody at a rest area in Navarro County, Texas, on Saturday night.

The special agent in charge of the NCIS Marine Corps West field office, Kurt Thomas, did not include details of how Wallace was found or what he was doing.

Wallace’s mother, Stacy Wallace, had said he was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday night. She said he was coming off a three-day leave and was eager to return to base, having been recently promoted.

The Associated Press

