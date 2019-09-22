Loading articles...

Man stabbed near Downsview Park

Last Updated Sep 22, 2019 at 7:29 am EDT

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed close to Downsview Park early Sunday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent.

The victim believed to be in his 20s was rushed to hospital.

There’s no word on any suspects at this time.

