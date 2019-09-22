Loading articles...

Iraq officials: New strike targets military base, no damage

BEIRUT — An Iraqi security official and a militia commander say a new airstrike has targeted a military base in the western Anbar province.

Sunday’s strike missed the base, landing outside the perimeter and causing no damage or casualties.

The airstrike was the latest in a series of unclaimed strikes on weapons depots and bases of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

The Popular Mobilization Forces blame the string of bombings on Israel, which frequently targets Iranian interests in neighbouring Syria.

A PMF commander told The Associated Press that the base is 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the Syrian border.

The official and commander spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

It was not clear whether the attack was carried out by a drone or jet.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
😃😃
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
What a way to go out! The last day of summer is feeling closer to late July. Humidex in the mid to upper 30s today…
Latest Weather
Read more