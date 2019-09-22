Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House retiree: Toxic politics, Trump White House, bad knees
by Alan Fram, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 9:15 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., administers the House oath of office to Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif., during ceremonial swearing-in on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cook served 26 years as a Marine, earning two Purple Heart medals for combat wounds suffered in Vietnam. But amid his seventh year in Congress, the aching and discouraged California Republican has decided he’s endured enough (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
WASHINGTON — Rep. Paul Cook served 26 years as a Marine and was wounded twice in Vietnam. But during his seventh year in Congress, the moderate Republican from California has decided he’s endured enough.
Cook has bad knees, he’s 76 and he won’t seek reelection next year.
But he’s also a case study in how some old-school moderate Republicans feel alienated in an increasingly fractious capital.
Cook believes Republicans won’t win back the House majority in the 2020 elections. That would leave the GOP once again with frustratingly little clout.
He dislikes President Donald Trump’s late-night tweets and his criticisms of NATO and some of its member nations.
And Cook bemoans Washington’s “toxic” political atmosphere, which he blames on hard-right Republicans and hard-left Democrats.