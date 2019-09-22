Loading articles...

Hong Kong readies for more protests after night of clashes

Tear gas fills the street as protesters continue to battle with police on the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong threw gasoline bombs and police fired tear gas Saturday in renewed clashes over anti-government grievances (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG — Another day of protest is expected in Hong Kong after a night of violent clashes in which the police used tear gas and rubber rounds against protesters who threw gasoline bombs toward them and set fires in streets.

Transit authorities closed the two intermediate stations on the airport express train to guard against a possible disruption of transportation to the transportation hub. Separately an afternoon protest has been called at a shopping mall in the outlying Shatin district.

The Hong Kong International Airport Authority said that the train would operate only between the airport and the terminus station in the centre of the city on Sunday. Some airport bus routes have also been suspended.

The anti-government protesters are making several demands including fully democratic elections in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

The Associated Press

