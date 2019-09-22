Loading articles...

Toddler reunited with father in Milton

Sep 22, 2019

Halton police are reunited a young girl with her father after being found wandering around in Milton.

Officers say the toddler was found wondering the Scott Drive and Derry Road area just before 12 p.m.

 

