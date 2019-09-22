Loading articles...

France says top issue is de-escalation - not US-Iran talks

France’s top diplomat says the most pressing issue following attacks on key Saudi Arabian oil installations is not a meeting between the leaders of the United States and Iran but whether it’s possible to de-escalate the current “dangerous” situation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference Sunday that Iran’s decision to violate the 2015 nuclear deal on three occasions is also a factor.

France has been trying to find a diplomatic solution to U.S.-Iranian tensions, and there has been speculation that French President Emmanuel Macron was trying to arrange a meeting while presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Hassan Rouhani of Iran are in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.

But Le Drian’s comment indicated that was no longer a priority.

The Associated Press

