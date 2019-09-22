Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Emmys carpet gets under way with the kids of 'This is Us'
by Leanne Italie, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 6:29 pm EDT
Rachel Sullivan, left, and Chris Sullivan arrive at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK — The Emmys purple carpet lit up early Sunday with the child stars from “This is Us,” including Eris Baker in striking gray and a stunning head piece to match.
The 14-year-old who plays teen Tess Pearson walked in Tadashi Shoji, while her screen little sister Annie, played by 10-year-old Faithe Herman, walked in a very grown-up yellow gown.
Eris called the inspiration for her look a “futuristic princess,” and that’s how it made her feel.
Lonnie Chavis, 11, the kid Randall on the NBC hit, opted for red lapels on his tuxedo. Papa Jack Pearson, otherwise known as Milo Ventimiglia, walked in a taupe jacket.
Others in the cast also slayed as the fashion march got under way. They include Chris Sullivan, who walked on the carpet in plaid.
Leanne Italie, The Associated Press
