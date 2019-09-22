Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Biden, Warren face same challenge in Iowa: keeping momentum
by Alexandra Jaffe And Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 6:09 pm EDT
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a Beau Biden Foundation hat while speaking at the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry, in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
DES MOINES, Iowa — Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are entering a critical phase of the Iowa campaign in a close race for first place.
For Warren, it’s a sign that the investments she’s made in staff and personal interactions with voters have paid off. But it also means she’ll increasingly be the subject of attacks from her rivals who want to blunt her rise.
For Biden, months of attacks have done little to erode his standing among Democrats. But Warren’s strength underscores his weaknesses among progressives.
