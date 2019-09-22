Loading articles...

'Believe her' -Michelle Williams urges respect for women

NEW YORK — Michelle Williams said in her Emmy winning speech that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.

She said her win was an acknowledgement “of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feel safe enough to voice them and feel respected enough to be heard.”

The “Brokeback Mountain” actress won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie for her work in “Fosse/Verdon.” The eight-part FX series co-starred Sam Rockwell.

Williams infamously received just $1,000 to reshoot scenes from 2017’s “All the Money in the World,” while co-star Mark Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million for the added scenes. Williams has said she felt paralyzed after learning of the disparity.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:46 PM
#DELAYS : NB 404 at 19th Ave...MTO says 2 left lanes closed for construction. Delays from Elgin Mills. Very slow go…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 PM
Retweeted @680NEWS: We missed the weather guarantee today of 27 C as the temperature just hit 31 C at Pearson Airport. Listen to 680 NEWS tomorr…
Latest Weather
Read more