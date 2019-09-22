Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A New York diocese filed for bankruptcy. Will others follow?
by Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 8:10 am EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester was the first in New York to seek bankruptcy protection under the weight of new sexual misconduct lawsuits, but lawyers and church leaders say it may not be the last.
All eight of the state’s dioceses face financial pressures under the state Child Victims Act. The law gives victims of child sex abuse a year to pursue even decades-old claims.
More than 400 cases have been brought against dioceses in the first month.
Representatives from the dioceses of Buffalo, Rockville Centre, Albany and Ogdensburg tell The Associated Press they haven’t decided.
The Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Syracuse say they don’t anticipate filing. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it’s not considering bankruptcy.
Carolyn Thompson, The Associated Press
