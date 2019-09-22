Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
53 people illegally in US found in tractor-trailer in Texas
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 22, 2019 4:20 pm EDT
LAREDO, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents at a checkpoint in Texas found 53 migrants who had entered the country illegally hiding in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer.
The Border Patrol said Friday that the migrants were found Tuesday during a search of the truck at a checkpoint on Interstate 35 north of Laredo. The migrants, who were from Mexico, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, and the driver, who is a U.S. citizen, were arrested and processed.
The Border Patrol says the temperature inside the trailer was 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius). Officials say those on board were evaluated and no one required medical attention.
On Sept. 11, a U.S. citizen was arrested in Arizona after 31 Mexicans who were illegally in the U.S. were found in the tractor-trailer he was driving.
The Associated Press
