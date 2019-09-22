Loading articles...

2 injured in shooting at Vaughan home

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shooting at a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning.

York police were called to the home on Peter Rupert Street around 3:30 a.m.

Two males were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital.

Officers are now looking for numerous suspects who fled the scene. There’s no word on whether they fled on foot or in a car.

The shooting happened across the street from Romeo Dallaire Public School, but police say there is no threat to the school.

John666

Thank god there is no threat to an empty school.. what about threats to the public at large, including schoolchildren on Monday?!?!?
Another AirBnB incident?

September 22, 2019 at 11:53 am
VSimone

Peter Rupert Avenue, not Street.

September 22, 2019 at 12:11 pm
