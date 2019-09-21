Loading articles...

Vermont Wildlife Festival happens Sunday in Dover

DOVER, Vt. — The ninth annual Vermont Wildlife Festival will be held this weekend at Mount Snow in West Dover.

The free event hosted by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bennington Banner reports that festival goers will get a chance to talk to sportsmen’s clubs, adventure learning and outdoor education organizations, anglers, birdwatchers and others.

There will also be family friendly activities and live wildlife encounters.

A schedule of presentations can be found on the museum’s webpage .

They include a guided birding walk around the lower slopes at 10:30 a.m. and an 11 a.m. presentation by Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center, which plans to bring a variety of native animals and some of their exotic cousins.

The Associated Press

